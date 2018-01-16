Lawmaker accused of sexual harassment votes to curb behavior

MADISON, (WKOW) --- Lawmakers and their staff will now be required to take sexual harassment training after the assembly passed a resolution without any opposition.

The move comes after Rep. Josh Zepnick (D-Milwaukee) was accused by two anonymous women who say Zepnick forcefully kissed them at political events. Zepnick did not deny his wrongdoings, but did face scrutiny from his own party.

Tuesday’s session was the first day back on the assembly floor since the news broke. Assembly Minority Leader Rep. Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) confirmed that Zepnick is no longer apart of caucus meetings.

“We were prepared to go forward without Josh caucusing with us,” said Hintz. “Josh removed himself from the equation before, were not caucusing with him."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) believes all lawmakers and staff will follow the new rules since it was created on a bipartisan effort.

“Every single person who works in government or any employment should feel safe when they walk into their place of employment," said Vos.

Every lawmakers and their staff will have to receive the training every two years.

“The goal is to have that training done before we adjourn so everyone understands what’s in there and I think partly because of the media scrutiny also because the demand from our constituents,” said Vos. “I don’t think we will have any problem getting all 99 people who want to participate in something that's good for the institution."

Rep. Zepnick is up for reelection this year but has not commented whether he will run again. He did tell lawmakers he refuses to step down.

There are three pending cases in the capitol regarding sexual harassment. However, both the Assembly and the Senate have refused to release information about those cases to protect people's privacy.