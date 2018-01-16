Assembly to host shorter session, but aggressive - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Assembly to host shorter session, but aggressive

MADISON, (WKOW) --- With it being an election year Republicans say session will be shorter than normal but aggressive.

The Assembly’s GOP caucus says in 2018 they will focus on four areas; revamping school funding formula, economic development, reforming the welfare system and improving healthy families.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) says these are the top priorities. Some Democrats criticized the agenda asking to see where the solution is to the closure of Lincoln Hills. Governor Walker wants assistance from the legislature to pass long-term juvenile justice reform this year. “It’s possible we can get it done, but I’m not setting this session as a hard deadline,” said Speaker Vos.

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz criticized members for not putting it on their to-do list.

Speaker Vos says he would like to wrap up the Assembly’s work by the end of February.

