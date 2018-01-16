Madison named a top small city by Nat Geo Magazine

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's no secret Madison is one of Wisconsin's hidden gems. But now, the capitol city is getting even more recognition, this time in a national magazine.

National Geographic traveler is the world's most widely read travel magazine. Madison was recognized in the magazine as an environmentally friendly authentic small city. To identify these rising small cities, traveler worked with global destination branding advisors.

A survey was taken that detailed statistics and social media mentions to determine which cities rank highest in a variety of distinctive, fun categories including green spaces, coffee shops, live music and even Instagrammable moments.

Madison was named "greenest," citing the capital city's many parks, trails and bike-friendly culture.

George Stone, National Geographic Traveler Editor-in-Chief, says he's not surprised Madison got the ranking it did.

"In Madison what we have is 1.6 parks per 10-thousand residents So that is one contributing factor to make Madison the greenest. But it's mostly an ethos among the citizens of Madison to celebrate green space... to get out there... to ride bikes... even when its snowing because you have snow plows that clear the bike paths," Stone said.

Interesting enough -- this isn't the only distinction Madison got Tuesday. The capitol city was also named one of the top 100 best places to live 2018 by livability.com.

