Adams named a replacement for Pro Bowl - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Adams named a replacement for Pro Bowl

Posted: Updated:
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams has been named to the Pro Bowl roster, the league announced today. He replaces Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones, who is unable to participate due to injury.

Adams has been named to his first Pro Bowl and marks the ninth consecutive year that Green Bay has had an offensive player in the Pro Bowl.

Adams led the Packers with 74 receptions for 885 yards (12.0 avg.) and 10 receiving touchdowns (tied for No. 2 in the NFL) in 2017. Adams was the only player in the league to register 70-plus receptions and 10-plus receiving TDs during the both the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He joined Jordy Nelson (2014, 2016), Antonio Freeman (1997-98), Sterling Sharpe (1992-94) and Don Hutson (1941-43) as the only players in franchise history to register 10-plus TD catches in consecutive seasons (12 TD catches in 2016). Adams has recorded the fourth-most receptions (237) and receiving touchdowns (26) by a Green Bay player in their first four seasons in the NFL (according to the Elias Sports Bureau).

The Pro Bowl is January 28 at 2 p.m. CT on ABC.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • No. 1 Badgers sweep Minnesota State

    No. 1 Badgers sweep Minnesota State

    Senior Claudia Kepler tallied two goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Minnesota State Sunday at LaBahn Arena.

    More >>

    Senior Claudia Kepler tallied two goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Minnesota State Sunday at LaBahn Arena.

    More >>

  • Wisconsin women's hoops falls to Penn State, 69-62

    Wisconsin women's hoops falls to Penn State, 69-62

    The Wisconsin women's basketball team dropped a home battle to Penn State, 69-62, Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.

    More >>

    The Wisconsin women's basketball team dropped a home battle to Penn State, 69-62, Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.

    More >>

  • No. 18 Men's Hockey gets off losing skid

    No. 18 Men's Hockey gets off losing skid

    No. 18 Wisconsin men's hockey earned a 5-2 victory over Michigan State on Saturday night - the team's first win since December 2nd.   In the second period, with the tie scored 1-1, Trent Frederic delivered a short-handed goal to take the lead for the Badgers.  Early in the third period, they scored two goals within a minute of each other to increase their lead to 4-1. Ryan Wagner, JD Greenway, Seamus Malone and Sean Dhooghe contributed the other goals.  With the ...More >>
    No. 18 Wisconsin men's hockey earned a 5-2 victory over Michigan State on Saturday night - the team's first win since December 2nd.   In the second period, with the tie scored 1-1, Trent Frederic delivered a short-handed goal to take the lead for the Badgers.  Early in the third period, they scored two goals within a minute of each other to increase their lead to 4-1. Ryan Wagner, JD Greenway, Seamus Malone and Sean Dhooghe contributed the other goals.  With the ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.