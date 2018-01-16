Adams named a replacement for Pro Bowl

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams has been named to the Pro Bowl roster, the league announced today. He replaces Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones, who is unable to participate due to injury.

Adams has been named to his first Pro Bowl and marks the ninth consecutive year that Green Bay has had an offensive player in the Pro Bowl.

Adams led the Packers with 74 receptions for 885 yards (12.0 avg.) and 10 receiving touchdowns (tied for No. 2 in the NFL) in 2017. Adams was the only player in the league to register 70-plus receptions and 10-plus receiving TDs during the both the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He joined Jordy Nelson (2014, 2016), Antonio Freeman (1997-98), Sterling Sharpe (1992-94) and Don Hutson (1941-43) as the only players in franchise history to register 10-plus TD catches in consecutive seasons (12 TD catches in 2016). Adams has recorded the fourth-most receptions (237) and receiving touchdowns (26) by a Green Bay player in their first four seasons in the NFL (according to the Elias Sports Bureau).

The Pro Bowl is January 28 at 2 p.m. CT on ABC.