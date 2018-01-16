Cold Wednesday followed by late week warm up

MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the coldest of the next week falling to the low single digits with wind chills around 5 to 10 below zero.

A bit of a breeze picks up as a weather system advances to our north bumping up against a high pressure system close to home. This will squeeze the air and cause winds of 10-20 mph on Wednesday.

Highs climb into the low and mid 20s Wednesday, though wind chills will be in the single digits for most of the day. Winds continue out of the southwest ushering in a milder pattern later in the work week with ample sun Thursday before clouds increase Friday and into the weekend.

Temps will jump to the mid 30s Thursday and peak in the low 40s through Sunday before leveling back off next work week.



