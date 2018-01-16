Memo says Foxconn cost to taxpayers could near $4.5 billion

Three people were injured, two seriously, following a crash Tuesday morning on Wisconsin Highway 51 north of Stoughton.More >>
(CNN) -- A couple was arrested after police discovered that their 13 children had been held captive in their California home in filthy conditions, some shackled to beds with chains and padlocks, officials said Monday.More >>
Most areas of southern Wisconsin are still snow-covered and slippery.More >>
Danica Patrick's heart is racing for Aaron Rodgers.More >>
A Madison woman chased a robber out to his car and struggled with him to get her wallet back before he escaped in his vehicle.More >>
The iconic battery brand Rayovac has been sold to the company that made the Energizer bunny famous.More >>
It's no secret Madison is one of Wisconsin's hidden gems. But now, the capitol city is getting even more recognition, this time in a national magazine.More >>
With it being an election year Republicans say session will be shorter than normal but aggressive. The Assembly’s GOP caucus says in 2018 they will focus on four areas; revamping school funding formula, economic development, reforming the welfare system and improving healthy families.More >>
Officials say Wisconsin's system of checks and balances in its emergency notification system makes it less likely a repeat of Hawaii's erroneous alert of an incoming ballistic missile would happen hereMore >>
Gov. Scott Walker wants to close Wisconsin's troubled youth prison earlier than first planned.More >>
Lawmakers and their staff will now be required to take sexual harassment training after the assembly passed a resolution without any opposition. The move comes after Rep. Josh Zepnick (D-Milwaukee) was accused by two anonymous women who say Zepnick forcefully kissed them at political events.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have released surveillance photos of a man they describe as a person of interest in Jan. 2, 2018 robbery.More >>
The snow that fell all day Monday had places like Tyrol Basin rejoicing as hundreds turned out to the slopes.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Dane County sheriff's deputy is expected to be charged with theft from the Dane County Deputy Sheriff's Association, according to a news release from the group.More >>
