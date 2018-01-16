Memo says Foxconn cost to taxpayers could near $4.5 billion

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File). FILE - In this May 27, 2010 file photo, a worker looks out through the logo at the entrance of the Foxconn complex in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Conservationists are lining up to oppose Republican plans to elimi...

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A new analysis from the Legislature's nonpartisan Fiscal Bureau says the cost to taxpayers for a Foxconn Technology Group manufacturing complex in southeast Wisconsin could near $4.5 billion.

The memo was released Tuesday by Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz.

Gov. Scott Walker has championed the project and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved a state tax incentive package that could be about $3 billion paid out over 15 years.

But the memo details other public costs including $764 million in local government incentives, the $408 million expansion of Interstate 94 north and south and $134 million in road improvements.

Walker and proponents of the project say the potential $10 billion investment by the Taiwanese company and hiring of up to 13,000 jobs will transform the state and region's economy.