No. 3 Boilermakers keep rolling by blowing out Badgers 78-50

The Stoughton Vikings have again stormed to the top of the Badger South Conference standings by following their coach's simple motto, "Family."More >>
Vincent Edwards scored 21 points and Carsen Edwards added 20, leading No. 3 Purdue to a 78-50 blowout over Wisconsin on Tuesday night.More >>
Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams has been named to the Pro Bowl roster, the league announced today. He replaces Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones, who is unable to participate due to injury.More >>
Danica Patrick's heart is racing for Aaron Rodgers.More >>
Three time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel stopped by the swimming pool at McFarland High School on Monday to pass long tips to young swimmers of the McFarland Spartan Sharks program.More >>
Senior Claudia Kepler tallied two goals to power the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Minnesota State Sunday at LaBahn Arena.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team dropped a home battle to Penn State, 69-62, Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
Goran Dragic scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and the Miami Heat ran their winning streak to seven games by topping the Milwaukee Bucks 97-79 Sunday.More >>
Last month Matthew and Rebecca Hamilton of McFarland already knew they were headed to Pyeongchang in South Korea in February to compete in the Winter Olympics on the USA national men's and women's curling teams. What they didn't know, was that they were about to double qualify in a new category called Mixed Doubles, with each other.More >>
Thanks to the efforts of a balanced Badger offense, the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team opened the new year with a 6-0 victory over Minnesota State Saturday afternoon at LaBahn Arena. The Badgers' first goal of the calendar year came on the power play as junior Sam Cogan slotted the puck between the legs of Minnesota State (3-19-1, 1-14-0-0 WCHA) goaltender Katie Bidulka to give Wisconsin (22-1-0, 13-0-0-0 WCHA) a 1-0 lead early in the first period. After fresh...More >>
