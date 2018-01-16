Stoughton's Weber carries on family tradition

The Stoughton Vikings have again stormed to the top of the Badger South Conference standings by following their coach's simple motto, "Family."

"My grandpa told all of his kids, 'You're going to be teachers and coaches,' from the time they were kids," says Nolan Weber. "They all did."

Weber's dad, Ron, followed that calling. He is in the WBCA Hall of Fame after a 35-year run at Waupaca High School that inspired his own son.

"As my wife says, he became me really," says Ron with a big grin. "He's a spitting image of his father."

Nolan is not just an image of his father but also his uncles. Dave Weber is about to be inducted into Illinois' high school coaching hall of fame. Meanwhile, Bruce Weber is the head coach at Kansas State University.

"I talk to him every once in a while. He's, obviously, pretty busy," Nolan says about his uncle Bruce. "It's really been helpful, and it's really made me want to achieve at the highest level as well."

Nolan gets occasional tips from his uncles but daily advice from his dad. Ron came out of retirement to coach the Stoughton freshmen team this season.

"To share that with my son and to do that at such a great basketball program like Stoughton has been very fulfilling."

Nolan has lived up to his coaching pedigree with a 28-8 record to start his career. He's quick to point out though that in the Weber family, it's not about the W's.

"My dad instilled in me a long time ago it's not about winning and losing. We're out here teaching kids the game we know something about," Nolan remarks. "That's what I learned most from my dad is, no matter what age, if you can get kids in the gym, get them working on their game, it's going to help them as basketball players and in their lives."