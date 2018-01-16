Homegrown talent leads Warhawks

When it comes to the hometown team, it's even better with homegrown talent. The UW-Whitewater Warhawks are one of the top teams in the country and have three players from Whitewater.

"We only got one year to play in high school, all three of us," said Sarah Schumacher, a junior forward for the Warhawks. "It's been fun to have one more final year all together."

It starts with senior Brooke Trewyn. She was a thousand-point scorer for Whitewater High School and now part of that same club at UW-Whitewater.

"It's awesome to be able to end my senior season and go out on a way like this playing with two girls I grew up with," said Trewyn.

Those two girls are the Schumacher sisters. Sarah is a junior and Rebekah a freshman. That's just the way it was back in high school the last time these three from Whitewater were on the same team.

"We love it. We always say we get along the best when we are playing basketball," Sarah said.

"I can look up to her." Rebekah said. "It's kind of nice, we play different positions so there isn't too much competition there I guess."

Warhawks' head coach Keri Carollo said, "Rebekah and Sarah live two houses down from us. We literally have watched them grow up."

From one community to the another, without actually leaving, is sometimes the best homecourt advantage.

"Just to be able to see people that you know and go out on the town and talk to people that you know about basketball and your success is really awesome," Trewyn said.

