Green Co. deputies investigating after two calves found dead on property

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- Deputies in Green County are investigating how two calves died on a piece of property outside Broadhead on Tuesday.

Law enforcement got the call just after 5p.m. about a few young cows that were out in the field on the 800 block of County Road E.

When deputies arrived they found the calves.

"A little after 5p.m., deputies responded to a report of calves out in he field that may need food or water and they were to check the welfare of those animals. Deputies arrived and investigated and they did found four calves in the field in small enclosures and two of those calves were deceased," said Chief Deputy Tom Moczynski.

It's still unclear how the calves died. The owner of the animals was at the scene and talking with authorities on Tuesday night.

A humane officer was notified and would be helping in the investigation, according to Moczynski.

Deputies will ensure the two surviving calves are given proper care for the rest of the night.

Right now, investigators say it is too early to know if the owner will face any charges or tickets.