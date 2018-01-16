Woman robbed at gunpoint in Madison restaurant parking lot - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Madison restaurant parking lot

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for the man they say robbed a woman at gunpoint.

The Madison Police Department says the suspect and victim were in a car in the parking lot outside the Arby's on Collins Court on Madison's East side, when the man pulled out a gun and robbed the woman of money.

She was not hurt.

Police say this was not a random crime. The suspect and victim knew each other.

