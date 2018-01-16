Green Bay salon raises awareness of human trafficking

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- People in Green Bay are hoping a fashion statement brings awareness to a very important topic.

We are in the middle of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

9th Street Salon in Green Bay joined together with the Sexual Assault Center of Family Services for a blue hair campaign, adding streaks to people's hair to get the conversation started and to raise money.

The White House says an estimated 25 million people are victims of human trafficking.

Shelby Mitchell works for Family Services and says, "It is happening much more frequently than anyone thinks.... What we are seeing is that we have many people that are looking for help and resources that we are able to provide."

A blue strand of hair costs $15, with the fundraiser running until the end of the month.