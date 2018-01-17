Meteor spotted across Great Lakes region

MADISON (WKOW) - There were multiple reports of a meteor spotted over Wisconsin and Michigan on Tuesday evening. Webcam video from UW-Madison's Atmospheric & Oceanic Sciences Building seems to show a bright object streaking across the sky. Click here to see that video.



It all happened just after 7 pm on Tuesday. Multiple viewers and staff contacted WKOW to report the object. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the object was seen as far away as Detroit, Michigan.



Here's what the National Weather Service in Detroit had to say about the fireball:

After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor. We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018