Job fair set for Wednesday in Rock County

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County to hold a job fair Wednesday in Janesville.

The fair will be from 1-4 p.m. at the Rock County Job Center at 1900 Center Ave.

At least 50 employers have registered to participate at the fair, with more than 1,000 job openings to offer.

The Job Center says those planning to attend should research employers prior to the event, complete online applications, dress appropriately, and bring their resumés. The Job Center Resource Room will also help people who need help with their resumés.

For more information, people can contact the Resource Room at 608-741-3578.

