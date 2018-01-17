TRAFFIC ALERT: Wis 113 near Merrimac closed - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wis 113 near Merrimac closed



MERRIMAC (WKOW) -- All lanes of Wisconsin 113 are blocked northwest of Merrimac after an issue with a broken railroad tie.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says they were alerted around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. All north and southbound lanes of Wisconsin 113 are closed from Highway 78 to County Road DL.

Crews are working to fix the broken railroad tie.

