Madison alders approve adding more police officers, "drive-through" liquor sales

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council passed a measure to hire eight more police officers.

The money for the new officers was already included in the 2018 budget, which has been finalized. It won't cost as much as they thought, so about $170,000 will go into the contingent reserve fund.

The Common Council also passed a measure that lets stores sell beer and liquor online, so customers can pick up their items in the parking lot.

In other action, Taco Bell Cantina will not be able to sell alcohol after alders failed again to override Mayor Soglin's veto.