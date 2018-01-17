Police looking for missing Sun Prairie man

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Dane County authorities and Sun Prairie Police are looking for a missing Sun Prairie man.

21-year-old Jesse Faber left a home in the Town of Medina, which is just east of Marshall, on foot on Monday, January 15 around 11 p.m. He has not contacted family or friends since leaving.

Jesse was last seen wearing a lime green coat with reflective stripes on the sleeves and "Landmark" printed on the front.

He's a white male, 6 feet tall, and weighs about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Dane County Communications non-emergency line at 608-255-2345 or the Sun Prairie Police Dept. at 608-837-7336.