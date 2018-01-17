FBI warns parents of increase in "Virtual Kidnapping"

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is sounding the alarm on a rise in "virtual kidnappings", where scammers falsely claim to be holding victims' children or relatives for ransom.

Authorities say the scammers typically claim that the victim's child or other relative faces mutilation or death unless the money is paid.

They warn dozens of families have already fallen prey to the scam in recent years and have paid out more than $100,000.

In a recent case, a California couple fell victim to "virtual kidnapping" when a man on the phone told them he had their son and demanded 800 dollars in ransom.

"They looked up something where they were able to get my husbands name, my name, our child's name, what city we were in," said the mother. "I don't know how they got it, but they got it."

The family says they were able to call the school, where their son was at the time, and confirm he was still there.

In order to help others from becoming the next "virtual kidnapping" victim, the FBI shares the following tips:

Be wary of the number. Calls do not come from the victim's phone

Try to slow the situation down. Ask to speak directly to your loved one.

Try contacting the targeted loved one either by text, phone or social media.

Never agree to pay a ransom by wire or in person. Delivering money in person can be dangerous

Callers will go at great lengths to keep you on the phone. In most cases, the best thing to do is hang up.

If you suspect a real kidnapping is taking place or you believe a ransom demand is a scheme, contact local law enforcement immediately.