FBI warns parents of increase in "Virtual Kidnapping"

Dane County authorities and Sun Prairie Police are looking for a missing Sun Prairie manMore >>
Deputies in Green County are investigating how two calves died on a piece of property outside Brodhead on Tuesday.More >>
All lanes of Wisconsin 113 are blocked northwest of Merrimac after an issue with a broken railroad tie.More >>
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is sounding the alarm on a rise in "virtual kidnappings", where scammers falsely claim to be holding victims' children or relatives for ransom.More >>
Madison's Common Council has now failed twice to overturn the mayor's veto of an alcohol license for Taco Bell.More >>
Job seekers looking for employment can attend job fair Wednesday in JanesvilleMore >>
The iconic battery brand Rayovac has been sold to the company that made the Energizer bunny famous.More >>
A new analysis from the Legislature's nonpartisan Fiscal Bureau says the cost to taxpayers for a Foxconn Technology Group manufacturing complex in southeast Wisconsin could near $4.5 billion.More >>
It's no secret Madison is one of Wisconsin's hidden gems. But now, the capitol city is getting even more recognition, this time in a national magazine.More >>
With it being an election year Republicans say session will be shorter than normal but aggressive. The Assembly’s GOP caucus says in 2018 they will focus on four areas; revamping school funding formula, economic development, reforming the welfare system and improving healthy families.More >>
Officials say Wisconsin's system of checks and balances in its emergency notification system makes it less likely a repeat of Hawaii's erroneous alert of an incoming ballistic missile would happen hereMore >>
Gov. Scott Walker wants to close Wisconsin's troubled youth prison earlier than first planned.More >>
The Princeton Club chain of fitness facilities in Madison has announced it's buying the Gold's Gym in Fitchburg.More >>
