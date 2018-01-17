Mexican grocery chain visits Wisconsin Cheesemakers

MONROE (WKOW) -- It's not every day that cheese specialists and retailers get to visit the cheesemakers who craft the Wisconsin specialty cheeses they sell. Recently, cheese specialists from H-E-B Market in Mexico were immersed in all things Wisconsin cheese.

"It's all about education. So the more educated they are, the more they know the process of making cheese, where it comes from, how to sell it, how to prepare it, the better salesmen they become," said H-E-B Global Sourcing Manager, Tony Villarreal.

The group toured Emmi Roth in Monroe to learn about the cheesemaking process and even got the rare 'hands-on' experience of making cheese with a Wisconsin cheesemaker!

"Emmi Roth is amazing because they gave H-E-B Mexico the experience of making cheese, and getting the actual tactile hands-on experience. Not everybody can do that," said Wisconsin Regional Marketing Manager Linda Avila.

While on the tour, the group sampled several new varieties of Wisconsin cheese that they have the opportunity to sell in their stores.

"It's a great opportunity for us, as the buying side of the team, to actually get introduced to new items that could be good potential items for the Mexico market," said Tony.

The Wisconsin experience wouldn't be complete without a visit to a local dairy farm where the group learned about quality milk and Wisconsin's rich dairy heritage.

"A Wisconsin tour is the most amazing thing for a retailer. What makes it amazing; they get to look at the farms, and visit amazing cheese plants, and taste different cheeses. And they get the feel for Wisconsin," said Linda.

