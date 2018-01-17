Meteor causes earthquake in Michigan; appears in Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) – A huge fireball in the sky caused an earthquake in Michigan.

The National Weather Service and U.S. Geological Survey confirm a meteor that over the Great Lakes area caused a 2.0 magnitude earthquake just outside of New Haven, Michigan which is about 40 miles northeast of Detroit.

The meteor passed over Michigan skies around 8:10 p.m. eastern time Tuesday.

Around the same time, a webcam video from UW-Madison's Atmospheric & Oceanic Sciences building seems to show a bright object streaking across the sky.

Authorities in Michigan say they received a number of 911 calls from people claiming they heard a loud bang or a big clap of thunder.

However, officials say there's now sign that anything landed on the ground or caused any damage.

