SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (WKOW) -- South Korea and North Korea have agreed to form their first joint Olympic team and march together during the opening ceremonies.

CNN reports the decision was made during ongoing negotiations between the two Koreas at the demilitarized zone.

The two countries will march under the same unified flag and will also field a joint women's ice hockey team for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which start in February in South Korea.