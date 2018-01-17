Madison’s fastest growing winter festival returns

MADISON (WKOW) -- As winter drags on, you may be feeling a bit of cabin fever, but a local tradition is looking to change that.

On Thursday, Adam Sodersten with Clean Lakes Alliance stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

This is the fourth time The Edgewater hotel, located right on the shores of Lake Mendota has hosted the Frozen Assets Festival.

The event will be held the weekend of February 2-4. Activities and profits support Clean Lakes Alliance, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving and protecting the waters in and around Madison for future generations.

The festival is free and includes family-friendly fun like sleigh rides, ice skating, pond hockey, snowman building and a “Kites on Mendota” display that will feature more than 25 huge kites on Saturday and Sunday. Indoors, children can color, try on firefighter equipment and enjoy kid-friendly live entertainment.

