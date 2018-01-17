Rock County Marine stabbed to death at California base

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new Marine recruit who spent time as a student at Whitewater and Janesville high schools was stabbed to death Tuesday at a California training facility.

Ethan Barclay-Weberpal, died Tuesday at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, according to a Facebook post from his father, Scott Weberpal.

Barclay-Weberpal was a private first class in the Marine Corps after graduating from Almont High School in Lapeer County last May. He also attended Whitewater and Janesville Parker high schools.

According to a statement from U.S. Marine Corps Training Command, the incident occurred Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, 2017, at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. at the School of Infantry West (SOI-West).

Barclay-Weberpal, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was assigned to Lima Company, Headquarters and Services Battalion at SOI-West.

He enlisted into the Marine Corps July 17, 2017, and was awarded the National Defense Ribbon.

The name of the Marine confined after the attack, who also was also assigned to the same unit, will not be released at this time, according to the Marine Corps.

First responders were called to Area 52, the sprawling section of Camp Pendleton where the School of Infantry is housed, around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday following reports of an injured person, according to the San Diego-Union Tribune.

Marine spokesman Capt. Joshua J. Pena told the Union-Tribune that agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are probing the incident and one Marine is in military custody.