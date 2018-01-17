Aunts of 13 captive children reveal years of secrecy and concerns

David and Louise Turpin pose with their children at one of the couple's vow renewals. Photo via CNN

(CNN) -- For decades, Elizabeth Flores begged to see her nieces and nephews. Even Skype would do.

But her sister and brother-in-law, Louise and David Turpin, kept such a secret life that they wouldn't let her in.

"When that happens for 20 years, and it was before the kids even were there, you don't think it's abnormal," Flores told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

"If it had been like two years ago that she cut us off, then we might think, wow, something's not right. But this has been going on before they even had children ... they were real private, and they didn't come around much."

The world now knows some of what was happening inside the Turpins' 4-bedroom house. Their 13 children were held captive -- with some shackled and chained with padlocks.

Now the children are free, and the parents are in custody. The Turpins face charges of torture and child endangerment; bail was set at $9 million. It was not immediately clear whether they have hired an attorney.

"I thought they were really strict, but I didn't see any abuse," Flores told GMA.

But something very disturbing did happen: Turpin used to watch Flores shower, she said.

"If I went to get in the shower, he would come in while I was in there and watch me. It was like a joke," Flores said. "He never touched me or anything."

But she said she never told anyone about the shower stalking.

"I was young. I was scared. I was in Texas, where I knew nobody," Flores said. "I was treated like one of the kids, kind of, so I had rules. Well now that I'm an adult, and I look back, I see things that I didn't see then."

As the family grew, Flores said, Louise Turpin even shut out her own father.

Several years ago, she said, her father booked a flight to go see Louise and her family.

"He got the ticket, he was going to surprise her, and he called her to tell him he was coming. And she told him not to come."