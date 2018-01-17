Proposal would aid first responders suffering from PTSD

MADISON (WKOW) -- While it not be as common to hear about, thousands of first responders deal with post traumatic stress disorder. That's why lawmakers are proposing a bill remove barriers to allow them to get the help they need.

The bill would change worker compensation laws and allow more first responders to be eligible to get treatment and not have to prove they've suffered a traumatic experience. Neenah Police Chief Kevin Wilkinson says these incidents hit close to home. A few years ago he received a phone call from an officers wife who was highly concerned for her husbands well-being.

“She said you need to do something for my husband,” said Wilkinson. “He goes to work all day, holds it together and does what he is supposed to do, then comes home and cries uncontrollably ends up punching holes in the wall.”

Under current law EMTs, firefighters and police officers must prove their PTSD was caused by "unusual stress greater than the day-to-day emotional toll" of the job.

“Continuously you hear horrifying stories of incidents, but there consider not extraordinary and they cannot get workers comp." said Wilkinson. “Almost nothing is extraordinary in the profession of a police officer.”

The bill has less strict standards. However, the changes would come with a price tag and because of that, several Wisconsin municipalities are against the plan because it could cost millions. Wilkinson says he understand the cost, but someone’s mental health should come first. "The American public would never tolerate to treated our military personal this way and somehow it's okay to treat law enforcement this way."

James Palmer the Executive Director for Wisconsin Professional Police Association is on board with the idea and says this outdated law needs to be updated. “Officers are unable to get the help they need and have to make the decision to leave the profession or work without the treatment that they really need," said Palmer.

During committee testimony Wednesday, officials say there are more than a dozen cases from the UW System over the last five years that relate to people claiming they suffered from PTSD while on the job.