Former deputy accused of unauthorized charges to deputies association

MADISON (WKOW) -- The former treasurer of the Dane County Deputy Sheriff's Association faces theft charges after investigators say he stole up to $10,000 from the group.

Joel M. Wagner, a former Dane County sheriff's deputy, faces at total of eight felony charges, including theft of movable property between $2,500-$5,000, six counts of unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information, and theft by false representation of between $5,000 and $10,000, according to a complaint filed with Dane County Court.

Members of the association began to have suspicions after Wagner said was retiring from the association in January 2017 and after examining the final audit, noted that union board expenditures seemed high, according to the complaint.

A review of expense reports submitted by Wagner noted that he was claiming $450 to $650 a month in mileage.

In addition, Wagner was being reimbursed for phone, meals, parking and office supply expenses. Wagner was submitting the claim forms for his expenses, then issuing himself a reimbursement check, according to the complaint.

Investigators say Wagner claimed food expenses for meetings on dates when there were no meetings and other unauthorized food expenses.

Investigators were able to compile a list by year of questionable credit card purchases that were being authorized by the association, including expenses to StubHub where no receipt was provided, Kobussen Trailways, Shell Oil, Lane’s Bakery, Classmates Memory Lane, Fazoli’s in Wausau, Jade Garden in Madison, Milio’s Sandwiches in Monona, Professional Equipment and the Apple Store among others, according to the complaint.

Wagner is due back in court Jan. 25, 2018