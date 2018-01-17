State officials propose teacher licensing changes to address shortages

MADISON (WKOW) -- State education officials have new suggestions to handle a teacher shortage at schools across Wisconsin.

27 News has reported extensively in the past year on the struggles districts in Wisconsin are facing to find a full staff of teachers.

Now, the Department of Public Instruction is ready to help make it easier for aspiring teachers to get their license. DPI hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon to introduce the ideas and hear how people feel about it.

One proposal would consolidate school subject areas into one license, to give districts flexibility in who they'd hire.

"To make it a little bit easier for mid-career changers who want to go into teaching. Some of the general education courses that have been required in the past don't really make sense anymore, and then also some flexibility in how they assess a candidate's content knowledge," said David DeGuire, DPI's director of teacher education, professional development and teacher licensing team.

A number of teachers and former teachers showed up to voice their concerns over the impact this could have on students and teachers.

"I believe this change is short-sighted and may actually discourage potential music educators from entering or remaining in the profession," said Brad Schneider, with the Wisconsin Music Educators Association.

Schneider told DPI officials he thought teacher preparation programs would end up condensing and diluting instruction, leaving teachers less prepared.

A former social studies teacher and state representative who spoke at the meeting had similar concerns.

"When I started teaching I taught five preps in five different hours and that was my whole day and that's the reality of what happens in small school districts where you start," Rep. Don Vruwink said. "Did it make me an effective teacher? Not as much as I would have liked."

The proposals also give teacher preparation programs more flexibility and officials hope some of the changes will simplify the process of becoming a teacher.

DeGuire says he feels like they're making progress in the shortage.



"We believe they've had some positive effect, but we're still finding districts are having significant problems finding special education teachers, early childhood teachers, math, science, career and tech areas, so there's no silver bullet. It's going to take some time," he told 27 News.



Click here to learn more about the proposed rules.

