Red Cross Urgently Calls for Blood and Platelet Donors

MADISON (WKOW) - Severe winter weather has had a tremendous impact on blood donations.

At the national level, blood donations are down and the American Red Cross is urgently calling for blood and platelet donors of all types.

"We are about 28,000 donations down than where we need to be. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 13,000 donations a day," says Laura McGuire, American Red Cross Communications Manager.

According to McGuire, several factors are affecting donations in Wisconsin. "What we've seen is that we do have a decrease in donations. The reason for that is that we're coming off the holidays, we've had some really bad weather, we've had the flu...all of that contributes to the impact of our donations," she explains.

Currently, Madison is experiencing a critical need for 0 Negative blood. McGuire says, "O Negative is the universal blood type. It can be transfused with all patients." She's concerned that Madison will not be prepared in an emergency. "We never know when a trauma or an emergency is going to occur and it's the blood on the shelves that will really help save lives."

Across the country, more than 200 blood drives have been canceled due to weather. As a result, the Red Cross has seen a 6,500 drop in total donations in just three days.

Wisconsin's own shortage and lack of donations concerns McGuire. "We're down and that's never good. We're looking to keep the donations at a level where we all feel comfortable. We can never predict when an emergency is going to happen, and so we always want to have enough blood products available."

If you would like to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org to find blood drives near you.