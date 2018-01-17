Walmart: Donate Sam's Club to B&GC Dane County proposal

MADISON (WKOW) -- Even before Sam's Club closes its doors next Friday, the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County already has a proposal for the warehouse, valued at $6 million.

"So I think that from a philanthropic point of view, I hope they will consider it," B&GC President Michael Johnson said walking into the Struck Rd. post office to mail a letter to Arkansas.

"Hey, anything is possible," Johnson said about the multi-page document he sent to Walmart corporate headquarters. Johnson is worried about the future of the 110 thousand square feet Sam's Club facility.

"Make sure that this doesn't become an eyesore and that this proposal could be a win win situation," he said.

Johnson hopes Walmart will donate the warehouse space to turn into a kids sports complex.

"This facility, you could have a batting cage, a soccer field a football field basketball field, a training center for kids to prepare them for employment opportunities," he said.

Meicher CPA's David Meicher says Walmart will benefit from the deal.

"They get to deduct the fair market value of the property, so you can avoid the gain or the appreciation and you get great tax benefit right offs," Meicher said.

The big perk for Madison would be a first of its kind youth sports facility.

You talk to any organization that runs sports programs for kids and we don't have a sports facility and it's a huge burden," Johnson said.



