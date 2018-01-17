Walker unveils $20M technology job training initiative

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Wisconsin will spend $20 million on a job training program with colleges and universities designed to prepare people for electronics manufacturing jobs.

Gov. Scott Walker announced the initiative Wednesday at Milwaukee Area Technical college. Funding for the idea was part of legislation lawmakers approved last year to have Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group build an electronics factory in southeast Wisconsin.

But Walker says the initiative isn't just for Foxconn-related jobs, but for technology careers across the state.

Part of the plan will allow high-school students to take college courses in technology before they graduate. There will also be scholarships for students who want to improve their skill set, as well was training for high-demand fields.

Funding will come from the next biennium budget.