Nominate an extraordinary volunteer for a United Way Community Volunteer Award

MADISON (WKOW) -- Do you know an extraordinary volunteer in your community?

The United Way of Dane County wants you to nominate them today!

The organization is accepting nominations for the Community Volunteer Awards through February 28.

There are seven different categories.

For more information and to nominate someone you know, click here.

