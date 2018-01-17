Trice back at Badgers' basketball practice

In the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Badgers men's hoops team got some good news on Wednesday - sophomore guard D'Mitrik Trice returned to practice, but was limited. It's the first time Trice has been allowed to practice since injuring his foot in early December and undergoing surgery.

Before the injury, Trice was Wisconsin's third-leading scorer, averaging 9 points per game.

"It was awesome [having Trice back at practice]," said freshman guard Brad Davison. "Just to have someone else that could bring up the ball. [It's] good to have another one of our leaders out there on the floor. It's always good to get to play with one of our brothers again."

"[Trice is] on some what of a pitch count here as we try to limit it and ease him back in." said head coach Greg Gard. "Obviously, he's missed a lot so it'll take some time when he does come back to probably get the full release to get back into a flow."

The jury is still out on whether or not Trice will be cleared for Friday's game against Illinois.