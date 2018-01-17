Ride the Drive returns in June - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ride the Drive returns in June

MADISON (WKOW) -- The tradition continues!

Madison Parks announced Ride the Drive will be back for its tenth year.

You can walk, run or bike down the 4 mile route on John Nolen Drive on Sunday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants will continue to enjoy fun activities, entertainment and food at Brittingham Park, Olin Park and Law Park.

Plus they'll enjoy the quiet beauty of John Nolen Drive closed to motor vehicles from East Lakeside Street to East Wilson and Williamson streets.

The minimal road closures for this event allow for continued easy-access to downtown Madison.

Ride the Drive is a free, community event and continues to be a celebration of Madison's commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle

Right now, Madison Parks is looking for volunteers to help out.

For more information, click here.

Local companies and organizations interested in promoting their business may contact ridethedrive@cityofmadison.com. 

