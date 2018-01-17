Abdul-Jabbar tours new Bucks arena

The NBA's all-time leading scorer was in Milwaukee on Wednesday to celebrate the team's 50th anniversary.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also toured the Bucks new arena and stopped by Bucks practice. He led Milwaukee to its only NBA Championship in 1971.

"The numbers [ of points the players score] really don't matter as much as winning," said Abdul-Jabbar. "If the Bucks are able to win the games they need to win to get into the playoffs - that's the most important thing. The number of points you score or getting to that goal - that doesn't really matter all that much."

Fans attending the Bucks game Wednesday night received a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar bobblehead. It's a part of the team's "Legends of the Rafter" series - Jabbar's #33 is retired by the team.

