Abdul-Jabbar tours new Bucks arena

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -

The NBA's all-time leading scorer was in Milwaukee on Wednesday to celebrate the team's 50th anniversary.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also toured the Bucks new arena and stopped by Bucks practice.  He led Milwaukee to its only NBA Championship in 1971.

"The numbers [ of points the players score] really don't matter as much as winning," said Abdul-Jabbar.  "If the Bucks are able to win the games they need to win to get into the playoffs - that's the most important thing. The number of points you score or getting to that goal - that doesn't really matter all that much."

Fans attending the Bucks game Wednesday night received a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar bobblehead.  It's a part of the team's "Legends of the Rafter" series - Jabbar's #33 is retired by the team.
 

