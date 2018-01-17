Dems say Schachtner senate win is a sign of things to come

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- It's a wake up call, that's what Governor Scott Walker calls a democratic win in the state's 10th senate district.

Democrat Patty Schachtner beat Republican assemblyman Adam Jarchow Tuesday in a western Wisconsin district that's typically gone republican.

Governor Walker says the republican party can't assume voters know about the good things happening right now in the state.

Some democrats say it's a sign of the future.

"We can't presume that people know that we put more money into k-12 education than ever before in the history of this state, and that's an extra 200 dollars for every student in every part of the state this year on top of that another 204 dollars for every school in every part of the state," said Walker.

"To me it's a huge loss for Governor Walker and the Republicans - people clearly want change and I think we're going to build on that come next Fall and I think momentum is on the side of Democrats," state senator Dave Hansen told WBAY.

Hansen says the next step for democrats to keep that momentum is to find a good candidate in every upcoming Wisconsin election.