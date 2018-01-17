Report recommends states curb alcohol availability - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Report recommends states curb alcohol availability

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- A new report backed by many of the nation's leading scientists and doctors says states should take drastic steps to cut down on drunk  driving.
    The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says 10,000 alcohol related driving deaths a year are 'entirely preventable'.
    It recommends lowering the legal blood alcohol limit from .08 to .05, increasing alcohol taxes and making alcohol less available at stores.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.