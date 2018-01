MADISON (WKOW) -- State democratic leaders are calling on Governor Walker to call special elections to fill vacancies in two districts.

The holes are in the 1st Senate district and the 42nd Assembly district.

Senator Frank Lasee and Assemblyman Keith Ripp both left their seats for jobs in the Walker administration.

Democrats say if the governor doesn't call for a special election before the election in November, people in these districts will not have representation for a year.