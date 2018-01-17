Friend reflects on murdered marine

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A tragedy on a marine base in California is gripping several communities in the Midwest. On Tuesday, Ethan Barclay Weberpal, from Janesville, was found stabbed to death at Camp Pendleton just outside San Diego and now his comrade is remembering him as a loyal friend.

"September of 2016 is probably when I met Ethan," said Private First Class Terry Veres who went to boot camp with Barclay-Weberpal.

"We did just a bunch of little things here and there, he was a good kid to be around. We got an hour of free time everyday at boot camp and during that hour I would end up going over to his room and we would talk and read each other's letters and stuff and, he was a good kid," Veres said as he paused to gather his thoughts.

Officials say Barclay-Weberpal was stabbed during training on Tuesday and died at the scene. A fellow marine is now in confinement but his name is not being released.

Veres was shocked when he heard the news but is in disbelief that it could be murder.

"There's no way someone could want to cause harm to him, he didn't deserve it," said Veres.

His family and his friend both say Barclay-Weberpal was a religious young man who loved his family dearly.

"I could not tell you how many times he would sit there reading a letter saying I want to go home, I wanna go home," said Veres as he remembered boot camp.

The Navy Criminal Investigative Service, or NCIS, is currently investigating how this could have happened.

It's still unclear when or how the 18 year old's body will be coming back home.

Barclay-Weberpal's parents say they were comforted by the love and support the family is receiving.

The following is a statement released by Barclay-Weberpal's mother, Casey Barclay:

"As you are now aware, our son, PFC Ethan Barclay-Weberpal was killed during an incident at Camp Pendleton, California on the morning of January 16, 2018. We would first like to say that we appreciate the support shown by family, friends and the U.S. Marine Corps during this difficult time. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us. We have gotten many requests from local and national media and are issuing this release as our formal response to those requests. We ask that our privacy is respected while we come to terms with this awful tragedy. We will make ourselves available for comment when we are ready to do so. Ethan was an amazing young man. He never wavered from his will to serve his country as a U.S. Marine. Regardless of the circumstances, he was always ready to take on the next challenge. Ethan had a loyal and genuine heart. He loved his family and friends dearly, and was a wonderful big brother to his 4 younger siblings. His faith in God made him as spiritually strong as his commitment to the Marines made him physically and mentally strong. He has made us all very proud! He will be dearly missed."