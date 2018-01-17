Wisconsin joins EPA repeal of Clean Power Plan - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin joins EPA repeal of Clean Power Plan

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is one of more than two dozen states supporting the Trump administration's repeal of the Clean Power Plan.
    State attorney general Brad Schimel says the coalition filed a public comment letter with the Environmental Protection Agency that encourages the government to return to the states the authority to manage energy resources.
    The Clean Power Plan set up rules to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
    The EPA started its repeal of the regulations in October.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.