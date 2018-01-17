Researchers closing in on universal flu vaccine

(WKOW) -- Doctors say it's still not too late to get the flu shot. Soon enough, you may not have to get one of the vaccines every year.

Labs across the country are working on a universal flu vaccine -- one that would protect you against essentially all, or most, strains of the virus. Researchers say this work will pay off in the near future.

"If everything works out well, we should be having a universal flu, influenza flu vaccine within years not decades or centuries," says Peter Palese with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Researchers say today's annual flu shot is, at best, only 60 percent effective, and it's difficult to make. They say it takes months to grow the virus in order to make a vaccine.

A Madison company is part of the research effort to find a universal flu vaccine. FluGen is a spinoff from UW-Madison. The business says it is ready for trials with its nasal spray version. It plans to test the vaccine in 100 people later this spring.