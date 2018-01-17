Green Bay Naval officer faces 3 years in jail for ship collision

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- A Green Bay native who is charged in the deadly collision of a Navy ship could face up to three years in jail.

Bryce Benson is the former commander of the USS Fitzgerald, which hit a ship in Japan in June, killing 7 sailors.

Benson and four other Naval officers are charged with negligent homicide in connection with the respective crashes they were involved in -- involving the Fitzgerald and the USS John McCain.