Injured officer returns to work

ASHWAUBENON (WKOW) -- It's back to work for the Ashwaubenon officer who was hit by a car and left in critical condition.

Officer Brian Murphy was welcomed back to full service Wednesday by the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety.

He was hit by a vehicle on I-41 in July and wasn't released from the hospital until August.

He spent the last few months working light duty and is now back to full time public safety officer.

