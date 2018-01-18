Man causes disturbance at Target, threatens to shoot security of - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man causes disturbance at Target, threatens to shoot security officers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police officers arrest a man who caused a disturbance at a local Target store.

The Madison Police Department says Wednesday night around 8:30, Benjamin A. Blunt, 39, was seen knocking items over and yelling loudly inside the Target near Hilldale Shopping Center. 

Security officers at Target asked him to leave, but police say Blunt threatened to shoot them. Several Target employees told police they feared for their and customers' safety. 

Officers arrested Blunt, who faces two counts of Disorderly Conduct. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

