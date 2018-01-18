Grandparents of tortured Calif. children are "in shock"

(WKOW) -- The California parents accused of starving and torturing their children will be in court for the first time Thursday. David and Louise Turpin are facing charges of torture and child endangerment.

David Turpin's parents, Betty and James Turpin, told the Southern California News Group that they are still in shock learning about the arrest of their son and daughter-in-law and the malnourishment and shackles their grandchildren were dealing with.

They said that David and Louise had a good relationship, and that they were "just like any other family" and "model Christians."

As for their 13 grandchildren (ages 2 to 29), James Turpin said they visited them years ago, and they weren't skinny and seemed well-adjusted.

David Turpin grew up in southern West Virginia, near one of WKOW's sister stations. His parents still live in the area and told WVVA in part "[We] had no knowledge of the allegations that have been made regarding this matter other than what has been seen in the media."

They added that they're asking for privacy and haven't been able to speak to their son, daughter-in-law or grandchildren.