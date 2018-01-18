Authorities investigate Madison man's death; wife found in critical condition

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead and his wife was found in critical condition in their home.

Madison police officers were called to the 800 block of Williamson around 8:30 Wednesday night. A 67-year-old man was dead. His wife, also 67, was in critical condition and taken to a local hospital.

The Madison Fire Department evaluated the scene and determined neither a gas leak nor a carbon monoxide leak had occurred. Investigators also say they do not suspect foul play. They are looking into whether the death and condition of the wife are health-related, but the investigation continues.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will likely release more information about the man's death.

