What happens to you if the federal government shuts down

(WKOW) -- If Congress does not pass a funding proposal by Friday, the federal government will shut down.

Not everything would grind to a halt though, only agencies and departments that are considered non-essential.

Employees in those departments would not work; they would be placed on furlough. In every other government shutdown, those employees did get paid retroactively.

Some of the entities considered non-essential are the national parks, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and day to day operations in Washington D.C. That means non-government employees could still be affected in some way, not being able to visit the parks, not being able to get a gun permit and in D.C. garbage collection would cease.

Quite a few agencies and departments would keep operating even if the government shuts down. The military would still report for duty, even though members may not get paid. Essential services like social security, air traffic control and the TSA would still operate. The USPS would still run. Also members of Congress would still get paychecks; that's written into law.

The shutdown hinges on making an immigration deal President Trump will sign. He wants money for a border wall, while democrats are pushing for DACA protections.