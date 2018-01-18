Last day Madison DMV Renewal Center will be open is Thursday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Last day Madison DMV Renewal Center will be open is Thursday

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thursday will be the last day the DMV Renewal Center on Odana Rd. will be open. It will be open until 6 p.m.

The Hill Farms location on Sheboygan Ave. will close Friday.

The service center will be moved to Excelsior Dr. off the beltline. That will open on Monday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.