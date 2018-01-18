City of Beloit to hold informational meeting on Prairie Ave. improvements

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit Engineering Department will hold a public information meeting on Thursday to talk about 2019 improvements to Prairie Ave. (County G).

The meeting will take place from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Aldrich Intermediate School located at 1859 Northgate Dr. in Beloit.

The Beloit City Council has been invited to answer any questions the public might have on potential improvements to the Prairie Ave. area.