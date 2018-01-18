Cold surge in the south

CHARLOTTE, NC (WKOW) -- While we in Southern Wisconsin have been hurting for snow this season, many southern states have had schools and even cities shut down because of snow. Charlotte recorded 3.5" of snow on Wednesday. That's a daily record for them. Flights going to Charlotte have been delayed and canceled. In parts of Texas, residents are going without heat. Power companies have been working overnight to restore as quickly as they can and local civic centers have opened their doors to those who need a warm place to sleep.

Houston dropped to the teens for the first time since 1995 and some icy roadways caused problems so bad that one interstate had commuters exiting using an on ramp.