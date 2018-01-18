Madison Parks to hold meeting Thursday for input on Elver Park p - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Parks to hold meeting Thursday for input on Elver Park project

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Thursday, there will be a public meeting about a new playground that will be installed at Elver Park.

Adlers Barbara McKinney and Matt Phair along with staff from Madison Parks and Elver Park Neighborhood Center will be there to review equipment options and location for the new, inclusive playground that will be put in the park in 2018.

The meeting will be at the Elver Park Neighborhood Center at 1201 McKenna Blvd. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.