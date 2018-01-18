Madison Parks to hold meeting Thursday for input on Elver Park project

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Thursday, there will be a public meeting about a new playground that will be installed at Elver Park.

Adlers Barbara McKinney and Matt Phair along with staff from Madison Parks and Elver Park Neighborhood Center will be there to review equipment options and location for the new, inclusive playground that will be put in the park in 2018.

The meeting will be at the Elver Park Neighborhood Center at 1201 McKenna Blvd. The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.